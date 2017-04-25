BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
LAGOS, April 25 Nigeria naira was quoted 18.3 percent weaker for portfolio investors on Tuesday compared with the interbank rate, a day after the central bank said it would allow investors to trade the currency at market determined rates.
The naira was quoted at 374.25 per dollar on the new foreign exchange trading window introduced by the central bank on Monday for investors, data on market regulator FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange showed.
The naira was quoted at 305.95 to the dollar on the spot interbank market and 385 on the black market. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alison Williams)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.