BRIEF-Bison Capital Acquisition Corp prices $52.5 mln IPO
* Bison Capital Acquisition Corp announces pricing of $52.5 million initial public offering
ABUJA May 4 A recent rise in oil revenues has enabled the central bank to defend the naira, central bank governor Godwin Emefiele said on Thursday.
"The market is stabilising at the level that it is right now and I am saying the parallel market which (is) currently stabilising at between 380 and 385 naira (a dollar)," Emefiele said after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Bison Capital Acquisition Corp announces pricing of $52.5 million initial public offering
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06202017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Junior Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha at Airport Investments Summit in Mumbai. GMF: LIVECHAT - FIXED INCOME FOCUS We get a funding outloo