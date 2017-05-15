LAGOS May 15 Nigeria's central bank plans to
sell $100 million on Monday at a special wholesale spot and
forwards auction in its bid to improve dollar liquidity in the
foreign exchange market and narrow the spread between official
and black market rates.
Traders, citing a notice from the regulator, said the dollar
auction would be both for spot and forward settlements and have
to be backed by customer demand.
Nigerian - an OPEC member with Africa's largest economy - is
grappling with a currency crisis brought on by low oil prices
which has hammered its foreign reserves and created chronic
dollar shortages, frustrating businesses and individuals.
The central bank has been intervening on the official market
to try to narrow the spread between the two markets. It has sold
around $4 billion since interventions began in February, say
analysts who mostly doubt that this pace can be sustained.
The local currency was quoted at 382.94 per
dollar at the investor window on Monday, according to the market
regulator FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange.
It was quoted at 386 a dollar on the black market, while
commercial lenders are yet to put up a quote on the interbank
market.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Alexis Akwagyiram and
Toby Chopra)