LAGOS, Sept 9 The 1-year non-deliverable
forwards (NDF) on Nigeria's naira rose 2.79
percent to 268.50 on Wednesday, a day after a surprise move by
JP Morgan to eject the African nation from its government bond
index, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Currency forwards, a derivative product used to hedge
against future exchange rate moves, reflect expectations of a
weaker naira: One-year NDFs price the naira at 268.5 per dollar,
while it traded at 261.01 shortly after the index announcement.
JP Morgan late on Tuesday said it will remove
Nigeria from its Government Bond Index (GBI-EM) by the end of
October, after warning the government of Africa's biggest
economy that currency controls were making transactions too
complicated.
The naira is trading at a central bank pegged rate of 197 to
the dollar. On the black market, the currency firmed to 221
compared with 223 previous day after the central bank sold $80
million to bureaux de change operators, said Aminu Gwadabe,
president of Nigeria's bureaux de change association.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by
Toby Chopra)