LAGOS, June 20 Nigeria's central bank intervened to sell U.S. dollars into the interbank market on Monday after a "managed float" failed to attract trading between banks due to liquidity concerns, traders said.

Earlier, the central bank sold $532 million at 280 naira to the dollar at an auction to clear some of a mounting foreign exchange demand backlog. The central bank abandoned on Monday the 197 naira to the dollar peg it had held for 16 months. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Catherine Evans)