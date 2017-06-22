By Karin Strohecker
| LONDON, June 22
LONDON, June 22 Nigeria's recent tentative steps
to free up its naira currency, particularly via a new trading
window, have gone down well with some adventurous stock and bond
investors who are cautiously returning to the markets they fled
two years ago.
Once considered one of the most promising emerging markets,
Nigeria was hammered when it introduced draconian foreign
exchange restrictions to counter the effects of the 2014 oil
price crash.
These will take years to unwind, some analysts fear, while
others are concerned the new trading facility could come under
pressure if oil prices were to take another tumble, or trade
through it could slow if Nigeria's currency reserves run low.
The much-criticised move starved the economy of dollars,
throttled foreign investment and plunged Africa's largest
economy into recession for the first time in more than 25 years.
But authorities have since tried to normalise the currency
market and alleviate dollar shortages, most recently via the
"Investors & Exporters FX Window", which allows investors and
traders to swap nairas for dollars at market-determined rates.
The new window adds to a confusing array of exchange rates.
But it does seem to be succeeding in luring back some foreign
funds, especially as the economy should return to growth soon
and inflation is finally slowing.
"It is a very good thing. Obviously having multiple exchange
rates is not an optimum situation yet, but it is moving towards
a more realistic exchange rate," said Oliver Weeks, economist at
hedge fund Emso Asset Management. "This certainly makes the
country more interesting."
Under the new system, in place since April, the opening and
closing naira/dollar rates are determined by a poll of
authorised bank dealers. The NAFEX or Nigerian Autonomous
Foreign Exchange Rate Fixing is set around noon and serves as a
benchmark for derivatives such as forwards and futures.
Weeks said Emso has used the new mechanism successfully
several times in the past six weeks.
Since the window's launch, foreigners have swapped some $2.2
billion through it, according to the central bank
although London-based Exotix Capital said many of the deals were
likely small as some people test the new system.
Data from Lagos-based FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange, which
hosts the window, shows the naira NAFEX fix at
nearly 369 per dollar, well below the official 305 rate the
central bank had previously clung to.
Sola David-Borha, Chief Executive Africa Regions at Standard
Bank - one of the authorised dealers in the new window - said
the window was working "reasonably well" and there was
definitely liquidity.
"But the most important thing is that the central bank is
willing to engage, and there is constant engagement now with
bankers, investors and other stakeholders," David-Borha said.
STOCKS RACE UP
The Lagos stock market has climbed nearly a third in
the past six weeks and trading volumes have more than doubled.
Local bonds, some paying yields over 20 percent are also luring
more foreign investors, local traders said
The new window has re-opened the doors to the carry trade in
naira - one of the few such opportunities on the continent
outside South Africa, said Yvette Babb, executive director for
sub-Saharan Africa research and strategy at J.P Morgan.
Babb estimates foreign portfolio outflows from Nigeria were
around $6 billion last year, but added:
"Depressed equity prices and high local currency yields in
combination with the exchange rate adjustment is likely to give
rise to further foreign portfolio inflows."
But NAFEX still has plenty of critics. Above all, investors
are worried by authorities' failure to guarantee that the window
will remain available in future, especially in the event of
another sharp decline in oil prices.
Secondly, the central bank sold more than $4 billion from
February to May to narrow the gap between the official and black
market exchange rates. But with reserves of just over $30
billion, it is doubtful it can keep selling at such a
pace.
"In the case of oil production coming down again, it is not
clear that the currency will adjust and you could go back to a
position where the market goes completely illiquid again,"
Emso's Weeks said.
And those betting that NAFEX heralds a swift and
full-fledged naira liberalisation may be disappointed.
Although an exporter of oil, Nigeria's reliance on imports
for fuels such as gasoline is a drain on foreign exchange.
The government has pledged to end its reliance on oil
product imports by 2019 - and the two are connected, Babb said.
"Markets are expecting more exchange rate liberalization in
the next six months, but policymakers seem to be seeking
convergence by 2019," Babb added.
So more conservative investors are holding back. For
instance Guy Tousso, portfolio manager for emerging markets
fixed income at BNP Paribas Asset Management, is waiting for a
functioning naira market to return but says it is inevitable.
"They are getting there, but it is a slow pace in Nigeria
because the social impact will be negative. But I don't think
they have any choice."
(Additional reporting by Oludare Mayowa and Chijioke Ohuocha in
Lagos; Editing by Hugh Lawson)