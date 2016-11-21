LAGOS Nov 21 Nigeria is considering amendments
to its foreign exchange laws to curb illegal fund transfers and
insider dealing and stop individuals holding hard currency
outside the banking system, a draft bill seen by Reuters on
Monday showed.
Africa's largest economy is facing chronic dollar shortages
caused by a slump in sales of and prices for crude oil, its
mainstay, which has slashed government revenues, weakened the
naira currency, stoked inflation and pushed it into a recession.
The draft bill prepared by the Nigerian Law Reform
Commission (NLRC), which advises the government, said the new
proposals were aimed at promoting the orderly development and
maintenance of the currency market in Nigeria.
It provisions include making it an offence to hold hard
currency in cash outside the banking system.
"The possession of foreign currency by any person without
depositing same in a domiciliary account within 30 days of its
acquisition constitutes an offence liable on conviction to two
years imprisonment or to a fine of 20 percent of the amount of
the foreign currency involved," the draft bill said.
The NLRC said the existing currency law made it difficult to
regulate foreign exchange transactions in Nigeria, which the
reform seeks to address.
The law currently "prohibits the seizure, forfeiture or
expropriation of imported money by the government without
providing for exceptions" and is "narrow in scope", it said.
On Monday, the statistics office said Nigeria's recession
had deepened in the third quarter, with the economy contracting
2.24 percent as oil production fell and dollar shortages
hurt.
The shortages have caused many firms to halt operations and
lay off workers, compounding the economic crisis.
The central bank introduced capital controls last year to
conserve its dwindling foreign reserves as oil prices collapsed.
It subsequently restricted access to the import of certain items
and introduced a 16-month dollar peg to stem the naira slide.
It ditched the peg in June, adopting a flexible currency
policy, leading to a 30 percent devaluation on the day.
The naira has continued to slide, trading around 30 percent
weaker on the black market compared with Monday's quote of 315
per dollar on the official market.
The NLRC said the amendments were necessary to "strengthen
the framework for effective monitoring and control, and to
ensure probity in foreign exchange transactions in Nigeria".
