* Latest cenbank move to curb speculation, save FX reserves
* To limit customers' debit card spending abroad from
$150,000
* Foreign reserves down 22 pct from year ago
(Adds details)
By Oludare Mayowa
LAGOS, April 10 Nigeria's central bank plans to
limit the amount commercial bank customers can spend using their
debits cards while abroad, an industry group said on Friday, in
the latest crackdown on dollar demand to save its dwindling
foreign reserves.
The bank has been battling to prop up the naira
after a sharp fall in the price of oil, Nigeria's main export,
which triggered a sell-off in assets by foreign investors.
The Chief Executive of Union Bank, Emeka Emuwa, told
reporters after a meeting between the central bank and
commercial bank's representatives that "the limits would be
reduced to more judicious levels."
Currently, customers have an annual limit of $150,000, the
regulator said after the meetings with the committee of lenders
late on Thursday but did not disclose the new cap.
"There's been some arbitraging going on," Emuwa said, adding
though card transactions were carried out in naira, offshore
vendors had to be settled in dollars.
The central bank also said after the meeting that it would
ban corporate loan defaulters from the currency market.
Following the naira weakness the central bank has also fixed
the rate at which banks can buy dollars from oil
companies.
The central bank devalued the naira last year and pegged the
exchange rate in February in order to curb speculation on the
currency and save its dwindling foreign reserves.
But reserves have fallen 22 percent to $29.6 billion as at
April 7, from a year ago.
The naira has firmed sharply at the unofficial black market
since week to converge with the official interbank market at 197
to the dollar after individuals who had stockpiled dollars to
hedge against political risk ahead of last month's presidential
elections sold off their holdings when the feared violence and
instability did not materialise.
But the currency weakness resumed on Friday with the naira
down to 205 at the black market, on thin dollar liquidity. The
naira traded at 199 on the interbank market, in line with the
tight range within which it has traded since February when the
central bank introduced a de facto peg after a devaluation.
($1 = 198.9000 naira)
(Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by James Macharia)