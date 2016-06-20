BRIEF-Fitch says rapid growth of Chinese investment cos is building risks
* On Chinese investment cos, their strategies and risk controls have not been tested by significant market volatility or an economic downturn
LONDON, June 20 Nigeria's naira slipped across the curve against the dollar in non-deliverable forward markets on Monday, with one-month contracts hitting a fresh record on before the introduction of a new foreign currency regime later in the day.
One-month non-deliverable forwards showed the naira weakening to 305 per dollar, while the two-month contract traded at 310 per dollar - matching a record it hit on Friday.
The one-year contract showed the naira at 351 to the dollar .
Nigeria said it would abandon its 16-month-old dollar peg and move to a "managed float" on Monday in a move that could see the naira lose around a third of its value when market trading begins. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
* On Chinese investment cos, their strategies and risk controls have not been tested by significant market volatility or an economic downturn
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Investment Companies in China https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898060 HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 17 (Fitch) Chinese investment companies (ICs) have grown rapidly over the last five years due to loose monetary policy and government support for investment that diversifies the economy and helps local companies to expand overseas. Strong growth is likely to be maintained over the long term, notwithstanding c