LAGOS, June 20 Nigeria's naira was quoted at 253 against the U.S. dollar as a new interbank market opened on Monday but no trades were yet to be agreed, dealers said.

Nigeria's central bank said last week it would scrap its fixed exchange system which has seen the currency pegged at 197 to the U.S. dollar for the past 16 months. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Andrew Heavens)