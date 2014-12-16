UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LAGOS Dec 16 Nigeria's interbank overnight lending rate spiked further by 20 percentage points on Tuesday to 80 percent following drop in liquidity on large naira cash withdrawal by the state-owned energy company.
"The NNPC withdrew more cash from the system today, hitting hard on some banks, which have to resort to borrowing heavily from other banks to cover their position," one dealer said.
NNPC last week sold about $300 billion naira to some lenders as part of its usual month-end dollar sales and put the naira proceeds into its account with the central bank.
The cost of borrowing among banks has oscillated between a high of 70 percent and a low of 14 percent since last month, when the central bank hiked the cash reserve requirement (CRR)on private sector deposits with commercial lenders to 20 percent from 15 percent. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.