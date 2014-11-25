LAGOS Nov 25 Nigeria's foreign reserves fell to a five-month low of $37.17 billion by Nov. 21, down 5.1 percent from the previous month as the central bank stepped up its defence of the ailing naira currency, figures on the bank's website showed.

The reserves of Africa's biggest economy stood at the same level as at June this year and was at $39.16 billion on Oct. 21, the data showed on Tuesday.

The naira has fallen 10 percent so far this year after global oil prices plunged. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Alison Williams)