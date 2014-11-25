LAGOS Nov 25 Nigeria's foreign reserves fell to
a five-month low of $37.17 billion by Nov. 21, down 5.1 percent
from the previous month as the central bank stepped up its
defence of the ailing naira currency, figures on the
bank's website showed.
The reserves of Africa's biggest economy stood
at the same level as at June this year and was at $39.16 billion
on Oct. 21, the data showed on Tuesday.
The naira has fallen 10 percent so far this year after
global oil prices plunged.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and
Alison Williams)