DIARY - Today in Washington - May 30
0830/1230: The Commerce Department issues Personal Income for April.
LAGOS Feb 21 Nigeria's central bank stepped up dollar sales on the interbank currency market on Tuesday, traders said, a day after the bank effectively devalued the naira for retail currency sales.
The bank sold a total of $6 million to commercial banks at 304.75 per dollar, Reuters data showed, far more than its regular $1.5 million, traders said.
Earlier, the central bank said it would sell $500 million on a 60-day forward contract to help boost dollar liquidity on the interbank market. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Catherine Evans)
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing