LAGOS, June 20 Nigeria's naira devalued 22.7 percent against the U.S. dollar on Monday as interbank market trading began following the removal of a central bank currency peg, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The naira traded at 255 against the dollar on Monday, weakening from the 197 peg maintained by the central bank for the last 16 months. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Andrew Heavens)