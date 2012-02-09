LAGOS Feb 9 Nigeria's biggest listed
company, Dangote Cement, opened a $1 billion cement
plant on Thursday, raising its production capacity in Africa's
most populous nation by more than 40 percent.
The new plant is situated in Ibese, Ogun State in southeast
Nigeria, just outside the commercial hub Lagos. It will produce
6 million metric tonnes of cement per annum (mtpa), which along
with Dangote Cement's two other plants will take total
production to 20.25 mtpa.
"We are working towards making the company one of the eight
biggest producers of cement in the world," Dangote's billionaire
owner Aliko Dangote said at the plant opening.
"With the commissioning of the Ibese plant, Nigeria has been
transformed from major importer of cement to self sufficient in
production and export."
Dangote said in the next two years the company's Obajana
plant, in Kogi state, would have its capacity upgraded to 15
mtpa from 10.25 mtpa currently, which would make it the world's
biggest cement plant.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Joe Brock)