(Corrects 2010 figure for profit to 101.33 bln naira (not 117.84 bln) and turnover to 202.56 bln naira (not 235.70 bln) in story dated April 4)

LAGOS, April 4 Nigeria's Dangote Cement said its pre-tax profit rose to 118.28 billion naira ($750.70 million) in 2011, compared with 101.33 billion naira in the previous year.

Nigeria's biggest capitalised company proposed a 1.25 naira per share dividend, plus one bonus share for each 10 held.

Turnover rose to 235.91 billion naira, compared with 202.56 billion naira in the previous year, the company results said.

A release through the Nigeria stock exchange had previously given different profit and turnover figures for 2010.

($1 = 157.5600 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock and Helen Massy-Beresford)