LAGOS May 2 Nigerian stocks rose to their
highest level in more than three weeks on Thursday, lifted by a
10 percent gain in biggest listed firm Dangote Cement to an
unprecedented high, traders said.
The Nigerian stock index rose 3.18 percent to
34,504 points, its highest since April 9.
Dangote Cement, which accounts for a third of
market capitalisation on the bourse, jumped the maximum allowed
10 percent to 178.2 naira, its highest price since it was listed
on local bourse.
Traders said it had taken a hit last week because of a
disappointing dividend announcement, but that the market had
over reacted and was now re-positioning.
Other advancers included middle-size lender Wema Bank
LG>, up 9.32 percent to 1.29 naira, Cadbury
, rising 8.6 percent to 34.7 naira, and Stanbic IBTC
, which gained 7.14 to 15 naira.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)