LAGOS Aug 1 Dangote Flour said on Friday its 9-month pre-tax loss narrowed down 4.4 percent to 6.28 billion naira ($38.81 million), compared with 6.57 billion naira in the same period a year ago.

Revenues in the local unit of South Africa's Tiger Brands fell to 28.73 billion naira, from 29.84 billion naira a year earlier. ($1 = 161.8 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)