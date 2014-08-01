BRIEF-Le Chateau Inc Q4 loss per share C$0.29
* Sales for Q4 ended January 28, 2017 amounted to $62.6 million as compared with $65.2 million
LAGOS Aug 1 Dangote Flour said on Friday its 9-month pre-tax loss narrowed down 4.4 percent to 6.28 billion naira ($38.81 million), compared with 6.57 billion naira in the same period a year ago.
Revenues in the local unit of South Africa's Tiger Brands fell to 28.73 billion naira, from 29.84 billion naira a year earlier. ($1 = 161.8 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)
* Sales for Q4 ended January 28, 2017 amounted to $62.6 million as compared with $65.2 million
* Tyson Foods - in connection with termination of deal with AdvancePierre foods under specified circumstances,AdvancePierre to pay co termination fee of $100 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oUpnEw) Further company coverage: