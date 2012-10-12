LAGOS Oct 12 Nigeria's Dangote Flour said on Friday it swung to a pre-tax loss of 748.15 million naira ($4.76 million) in the first half of the year, compared with pre-tax profit of 244.51 million naira in the same period last year.

Dangote Flour's gross earnings however rose to 29.58 billion naira, compared with 34.14 billion in same period last year. It did not give a reason for the fall in earnings.

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote last week sold 63 percent of Dangote Flour to South African consumer goods firm Tiger Brands in a deal worth $188 million. ($1 = 157.24 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)