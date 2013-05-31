BRIEF-NPG Technology posts FY net profit of 577,998 euros
* FY NET SALES 447,729 EUROS Source text: http://bit.ly/2rnP8S7
LAGOS May 31 Dangote Flour Mills, the Nigerian unit of South Africa's Tiger Brands, said on Friday its 2013 first quarter loss before tax widened to 1.75 billion naira ($11 million) as against a loss of 90 million in the same period a year ago.
Turnover at the flour and pasta maker rose to 14.05 billion naira in the three months, compared with 13.79 billion naira in the same period last year, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 158.40 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)
* Dunkin' Brands Group - Katherine Jaspon to receive increase in base salary to annualized base salary of $400,000, retroactive to April 7- sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2sdjvbA) Further company coverage: