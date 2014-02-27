LAGOS Feb 27 Dangote Flour Mills said on Thursday its first-quarter loss before tax widened to 2.87 billion naira ($17.4 million) from a loss of 1.77 billion in the same period a year ago.

Turnover at the Nigerian unit of South Africa's Tiger Brands fell to 8.36 billion naira in the three months to Dec. 31 from 9.67 billion naira a year earlier, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Dangote Flour attributed the loss to the impact of price discounting in the industry and an increase in financing costs.

"The situation is exacerbated by the significant over-supply ... in the industry," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha)