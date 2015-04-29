LAGOS, April 29 Nigeria's Dangote Sugar said on Wednesday its first quarter pretax profit dropped 51.9 percent to 3.79 billion naira ($19 million), compared with the same period last year.

Revenue also fell to 22.52 billion naira in the period to end-March against 25.88 billion naira last year, the company said in a statement but gave no reason for the drop in earnings.

($1 = 198.95 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)