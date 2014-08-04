BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance declared regular quarterly dividend of $0.375/shr
* Walgreens Boots Alliance says quarterly dividend increased year-over-year by 4.2 percent to $0.375 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS Aug 4 Nigeria's Dangote Sugar Refinery said on Monday its half-year pretax profit fell to 10.26 billion naira ($63.8 million), down 5.5 percent from 10.85 billion naira a year earlier.
The company, owned by Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote, said revenue dropped to 49.60 billion naira in the six-months to June 30, from 55.03 billion in the same period of last year. ($1 = 160.95 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Jane Baird)
April 20 Blackstone Group LP, the largest manager of private equity and real estate assets, reported a bigger-than-expected jump in quarterly earnings on Thursday after the Wall Street rally helped it realize record proceeds from sales of its holdings.