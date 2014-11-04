LAGOS Nov 4 Nigeria's Dangote Sugar said on Tuesday its nine month pretax profit fell to 13.97 billion naira ($84.2 million), down 9.3 percent from a year ago.

Turnover at the sugar refiner also fell 73.79 billion naira during the period to Sept 30, compared with 77.70 billion naira a year ago, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. (1 US dollar = 165.85 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and William Hardy)