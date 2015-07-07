Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Tuesday:
ABUJA, July 7 Nigeria will split $1.7 billion from its Excess Crude Account (ECA), between the federal, state and local governments to help cover mounting debts, the accountant general said late on Monday.
The ECA had a balance of $2.078 billion at the end of June. President Muhammadu Buhari said last month that the country's treasury was "virtually empty". Africa's biggest oil producer was hit hard by the steep decline in oil prices last year.
(Reporting By Felix Onuah, Writing by Julia Payne, Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
JOHANNESBURG, May 2 South Africa's Financial Services Board (FSB) is probing certain trades that took place in the hours before former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan was recalled from an investor roadshow and then dismissed, an official said on Tuesday.