* Debts were from fuel imports from three years ago
* Outstanding debt is still $1.7 billion
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, July 5 Nigeria has repaid $1.4 billion
in mostly overdue debts to fuel traders after raising the money
via an oil prepayment loan from international lenders,
successfully concluding some of the most painful and lengthy
debt talks in its history.
The $1.4 billion repayment, which follows a smaller payment
to creditors of $400 million earlier this year, will allow the
country to halve its fuel debts to $1.7 billion, sources at
three trading companies told Reuters.
It will ease the threat of large write-downs for big trading
houses, oil firms and Nigerian banks, as well as lowering the
risk of insurance claims and legal action from traders, bankers
and insurers against the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation
(NNPC).
Had Nigeria defaulted on these loans it could have
restricted the future borrowing capacity of Africa's second
largest economy just as it was preparing to issue a $1 billion
Eurobond
"The fact that this debt was not solved was creating a lot
of tensions - both for Nigeria's desire to put its finances in
order and for traders, because a lot of these debts were
massively overdue," said a high-level source at a major trading
house.
The prepayment facility, guaranteed by future oil sales, was
led by Standard Chartered and also included BNP
Paribas, Societe Generale, Natixis and several Nigerian banks.
The funds were used to settle old debts of state oil firm
NNPC's marketing unit PPMC for gasoline and jet fuel imports
made three years ago.
The loan was agreed back in December but it took six months
for the money to be disbursed as the deal structure needed to be
validated with multiple stakeholders and Nigerian authorities,
sources said.
MORE WAITING
Almost all major trading house including Mercuria, Glencore
, Vitol, Arcadia and Trafigura are among Nigerian
creditors.
The OPEC member is among the world's top 10 crude oil
exporters but has insufficient refining capacity to meet its
domestic fuel needs and is heavily reliant on imports, on which
it pays costly subsidies to keep a lid on retail petrol prices.
President Goodluck Jonathan attempted to end fuel subsidies
but backed down after the move sparked wide-spread protests.
Decades of mismanagement and corruption have left NNPC
heavily indebted, several audits have shown.
The $1.4 billion loan will be repaid over five years with
NNPC putting 15,000 barrels per day of oil production as
collateral, the source said. Crude will be sold by Nigerian
trader Sahara Energy.
The remaining $1.7 billion of debt is owed to trading houses
as well as oil majors BP, Royal Dutch Shell and
Total for supplies of fuel in the last three years.
Repaying this debt will be more challenging as NNPC has
committed most of its available oil flows for the next five
years and which can generate additional cash only if oil prices
stay much above $75 per barrel.
"Some more recent PPMC creditors did not get any proceeds
from the recent drawdown, and cannot afford to be waiting and
financially bleeding for another five years with no clear
repayment roadmap," one source said, adding a solution could be
found via an increase of the allocation of oil for creditors.