ABUJA, July 27 Nigeria has begun the process of
sharing $2.1 billion with federal, state and local governments
to reduce a growing backlog of debts and restructure short-term
loans, a spokesman for the vice president said on Monday.
The sharing of revenues from the state-owned Nigeria
Liquefied Natural Gas Company was announced earlier this month
after governors of the 36 states requested federal government
support from President Muhammadu Buhari.
Several states have been unable to pay the salaries of
government workers due to the size of their debts.
"The implementation of a three-pronged financial
intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari to assuage workers
plight and support the states is now in progress," said Laolu
Akande, a spokesman for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
Under the measures, the central bank will offer
interventions of between 250 and 300 billion naira