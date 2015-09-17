(Repeats Wednesday item)
* Oil price plunge hits Nigerian revenues, currency
* Central bank rations dollars to hold naira peg
* Yields on some Nigerian Eurobonds near record
* Loans, dividends may be more problematic than bonds
By Alexis Akwagyiram and Karin Strohecker
LAGOS/LONDON, Sept 16 Already feeling the pinch
from slumping oil prices and slowing economic growth, Nigerian
companies are finding it increasingly hard to get hold of
foreign currency due to central bank restrictions and may
struggle to repay their debts.
Yields on a number of dollar corporate bonds have risen
close to record highs this week, reflecting investors' anxiety
despite an assertion by Nigeria's richest businessman that no
borrower will default due to the currency shortage.
Since 2007, Nigerian financial and energy firms such as FBN
Holdings and Seven Energy have issued more than $5
billion of dollar-denominated debt on international capital
markets, including almost $3 billion in Eurobonds since the
start of 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.
But storm clouds have been gathering over Africa's top oil
exporter and biggest economy as benchmark crude has again fallen
below $50 a barrel, less than half the mid-2014 level.
Plunging energy revenues, which make up 70 percent of
government income and 90 percent of foreign currency earnings,
have hit public finances and the naira. It has lost around 15
percent in the past year, with devaluations in November and
February before Nigeria pegged the national currency.
Companies across the board have started feeling the dollar
shortage due to restrictions imposed by the central bank to halt
the naira's fall and preserve its foreign currency reserves.
The foreign currency rationing is hurting. "This is an
enormous problem for the organizations ... which have issued
Eurobonds but also some of the more local corporates who are in
the manufacturing business, trying to access dollars to get the
interest payments made on time," said Angus Downie, head of
economic research at regional lender Ecobank.
"If the oil price does not rise soon for some companies that
have borrowed in dollars, they will struggle to make payments
and the end result would be that they would have to default."
When the U.S. Federal Reserve finally raises its Fed funds
rate - effectively the base rate underpinning borrowing costs
around the world - the burden will increase yet further for
Nigerian borrowers.
The Fed may start ending the era of ultra low interest rates
as soon as Thursday, hurting all the emerging market companies
that loaded up with cheap debt during the past seven years.
BUHARI'S VACUUM
Foreign bond and equity investors are also fretting over a
policy vacuum as President Muhammadu Buhari has yet to appoint a
cabinet or economic team more than three months after he took
office. They are ever more reluctant to put money into Nigeria.
In another sign of investor frustration, JP Morgan said last
week it would remove Nigeria from its influential Emerging
Markets Bond Index (GBI-EM) due to a lack of liquidity and the
currency restrictions - a move that might prompt more capital
outflows and increase costs to borrow abroad.
Yet Aliko Dangote, Nigeria's most prominent businessman and
Africa's richest man, who produces anything from spaghetti to
cement, disagrees. He told Reuters that those "looking for
dollars to pay interest will get it from the central bank".
"I have not seen anybody who has defaulted on the paying of
interest. It won't happen," said Dangote, giving his backing to
central bank restrictions that have been unpopular with those
who have struggled to secure dollars needed to import goods.
RISING YIELDS
Yields for corporate dollar-denominated issues reflect the
rising premium investors demand to hold Nigerian debt.
Access Bank's 7-year Eurobond issued in
June 2014 yielded 14.8 percent on Wednesday, hovering just below
a 5-month-spike hit earlier in September. Fidelity's 4-year
Eurobond changed hands with a yield of 14.879,
just off a record high hit on Tuesday.
The only international debt issue this year was made in
April by Lagos-based development financier Africa Finance Corp.
The squeeze on the financial sector is also worrying
policymakers. Minutes from the last meeting of the central
bank's monetary policy committee shows that one member, Adedoyin
Salami, voiced concerns about a "disconcerting rise" in the
number of non-performing loans in the banking sector.
"So far the central bank has in principle enough ammunition
to deal with this risk," said Samir Gadio, Standard Chartered's
Head of Africa Strategy, adding that the difficulties were
probably more with loans and dividend payments abroad than with
Eurobonds.
Reserves have fallen by 9 percent since the start of the
year: link.reuters.com/huf76v
The latest data on Wednesday showed they have dropped almost
three percent in the past month, leaving them down more than 22
percent in the past 12 months.
Most investors are expecting the naira to be devalued
another 10-15 percent. However, Buhari spoke out against this on
Wednesday.
Buhari aims to appoint his cabinet this month and has
promised to diversify the economy from oil, but has not
announced any firm plans or commented publicly on the dollar
shortages.
The policy vacuum was felt in the interbank market this
week. Traders said banks refused to make bids until authorities
clarified how a new system would work under which all government
revenues should go into a single central bank account, part of
Buhari's drive to fight corruption.
Bismarck Rewane, chief executive of Lagos-based consultancy
Financial Derivatives, said Nigerian banks and firms were still
able to keep up with interest payments and he expected the
central bank would probably relax the rules at some point.
But the dollar shortage will hit businesses as they need to
take on more loans at local banks in order to spend more on
imports.
"Some companies are going to die," Rewane said. "Typically,
there will be around five or 10 percent of companies that will
be in jeopardy."
(Additional reporting by Julia Payne; Writing by Alexis
Akwagyiram; Editing by Ulf Laessing and David Stamp)