By Felix Onuah
ABUJA, July 13 Nigeria's President Muhammadu
Buhari sacked his army, navy, air force and defence chiefs on
Monday in a widely expected move to boost the fight against Boko
Haram militants who have killed hundreds of people in the past
few weeks.
Buhari, a former general, swiftly replaced all four men and
named a new national security adviser in the latest of a series
of moves to end the six-year-old jihadist insurgency.
Major-General Abayomi Gabriel Olonishakin, previously head
of army training, was named Chief of Defence Staff. The new
Chief of Army Staff, T.Y. Buratai, comes from Borno state, one
of those worst hit by Boko Haram attacks, and was previously in
charge of a multinational joint task force against the
insurgents.
"I think it will have a positive impact on the military
offensive in the northeast over the next few months because the
military from mid-level and up have been awaiting a change in
leadership," said Thomas Hansen, an analyst at consultancy
Control Risks.
"That has created a 'wait and see' situation, which has
caused decision-making to suffer. It has likely been one source
of distraction for the military."
Since his inauguration in May, Buhari has moved Nigeria's
defence command centre to Maiduguri, the birthplace of the
jihadi sect, and is setting up the headquarters of the
multinational force in Chad's capital N'Djamena.
In June, Amnesty International accused Nigeria's military of
systemic human rights abuses and the deaths of 8,000 prisoners
and called for an investigation into many top military officials
including the army and air force chiefs.
Former President Goodluck Jonathan was heavily criticised
for his inability to crush Boko Haram and rescue some 200
schoolgirls abducted by the group in April 2014.
The militants, operating mainly in the northeast of Africa's
biggest oil producer, have killed thousands of people and
displaced around 1.5 million.
Army morale hit an all time low under Jonathan and it was
not until the start of 2015 that the militants were finally
pushed out of most areas with the help of foreign mercenaries,
troops from neighbouring countries and new equipment.
But Nigerians saw Jonathan's victories as too little, too
late.
Buhari also named a new chief of defence intelligence, Air
Vice Marshal Riku Morgan, and a national security adviser,
Major General Babagana Monguno.
