ABUJA, July 13 Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed new defence chiefs and filled the post of National Security Adviser, a presidency spokesman said on Monday.

Hours earlier, Buhari sacked his previous top defence staff.

The change of defence chiefs was widely anticipated because Buhari, a former general who was inaugurated on May 29, has made crushing militant Islamist group Boko Haram his top priority. (Reporting by Felix Onuha; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Hugh Lawson)