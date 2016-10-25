(Adds quotes, details)
By Tife Owolabi
YENAGOA, Nigeria Oct 25 Nigerian militant group
the Niger Delta Avengers said it attacked an oil pipeline in
Nigeria's restive southern energy hub on Tuesday and warned
international oil companies (IOCs) not to carry out repairs on
damaged energy infrastructure.
Nigeria's oil output, typically close to 2.2 million barrels
per day (bpd), fell to less than 1.3 million bpd this spring as
militants bombed energy facilities. But, amid a ceasefire
announced by the Avengers in August, the petroleum ministry said
oil production had risen to 1.9 million bpd.
The Avengers, which declared the break in hostilities to
pursue talks with the government, said on its website that the
group "took down Chevron Escravos export pipeline at Escravos
offshore" at around 3:45 a.m. (0445 GMT).
"This action is to further warn all IOCs that when we warn
that there should be no repairs pending negotiation/dialogue
with the people of the Niger Delta, it means there should be no
repairs," it said on its website.
Collins Edema, a local community leader, said: "We heard of
it at the offshore but no one can ascertain the extent of the
damage." A Chevron spokeswoman could not immediately be reached.
The group has said it wants a greater share of the OPEC
member's wealth to go to the Niger Delta, where most of the
country's crude is produced. Government sources told Reuters the
government would hold a meeting with community leaders and
militant representatives next week.
It said any attempt to use talks with the government as a
distraction "will halt the dialogue process". It is the first
attack claimed by the Avengers since late September, when it
said it attacked a crude export line as a "wake-up call".
(Additional reporting by Libby George in London; Writing by
Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Dale Hudson)