* Illegal oil refining destroying Delta environment
* Larger scale oil theft costing billions of dollars
* Poverty, corruption feed criminality, unrest
* Gangs warn of growing risk of violence
By Joe Brock
DIEBU CREEK, Nigeria, June 4 The sound of
fleeing feet rustles from the undergrowth in this swampy enclave
in Nigeria's Delta, where a fire burns beneath an open tank of
crude oil and black smoke fills the sky.
Criminal gangs are quick to run when boats approach the
illegal refineries all over the Niger Delta, a region of creeks
and waterways latticed by hundreds of kilometres of unguarded
pipelines pumping valuable oil.
Standing in a foot of oily water, behind a steel tank of hot
crude percolating down pipes, Peter, 38, explains how it's done.
"We carry the crude, put it in these drums and then we cook
it and it runs down these pipes," he said, oil dripping off his
hands, a hood covering his face.
"First we get gasoline, then kerosene and then diesel," he
added, coughing as a wave of smoke gets sucked into his lungs.
He gave only his first name; others asked not to be named at
all.
Almost three years since an amnesty was agreed with 26,000
Niger Delta militants, oil theft remains a major headache and is
now on the rise, authorities and oil firms say.
Although the illegal refiners only make up for a small
portion of the theft, the environmental damage they do is huge.
Oil spills from leaky pipes pollute vast tropical waterways.
Shell, the biggest operator, says 150,000 barrels
per day is stolen from Africa's top oil producer. Nigeria's
Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said that as much as
one-fifth of government revenue is lost to oil theft.
The small amount that is refined locally finds a ready
market in a country whose legal refineries are largely defunct.
"We're doing what they can't," quips one oil thief from his
barge, a swipe at the Nigerian government's failure to refine
much of the fuel it produces because of decades of corruption.
GRAND THEFT
Most of the theft happens on a larger scale, when
coordinated groups of workers tap into oil infrastructure,
siphoning crude into barges and motorboats before transporting
the oil onto larger crafts a few miles offshore.
The complicity of corrupt security officials and politicians
means this is unlikely to end any time soon, although President
Goodluck Jonathan's administration has pledged to crack down.
Floating down waterways in Jonathan's home state of Bayelsa,
dozens of plumes of smoke are visible from micro-refineries.
The damage is incalculable: broken pipelines are abandoned
and left to hemorrhage into the creeks, while deadly accidental
fires desecrate several square kilometres of wetland vegetation.
A visit to one site shows mangrove shoots tipped black where
they immerse themselves into the water, dying trees sagging over
the creeks and fires raging where illegal refineries are set
ablaze by soldiers in periodic crackdowns.
One barge carrying illegally refined fuel can be seen
dropping off jerry cans to soldiers at a jetty.
"I can assure you we are on top of the situation," Onyema
Nwachukwu, Joint Task Force (JTF) spokesman, told Reuters in a
barracks in Bayelsa's capital, Yenagoa. He gave few details.
At the height of the conflict in the Delta, in the late
2000s, militants could move global oil prices with large-scale
sabotage attacks on pipelines and flowstations.
In 2009, the government agreed an amnesty with the
militants, who agreed to give up their arms in return for
training programmes and a 65,000 naira-per-month stipend, about
three-and-a-half times Nigeria's minimum wage.
Although thousands have been trained in everything from
welding to flying planes, there are not always jobs for them,
and more than 10,000 have yet to be trained in anything at all.
Many ex-militants complain that they only receive a small
portion of the stipend, while their former commanders pocket
most of the hand-out.
The militants said they were fighting for freedom from the
shackles of foreign oil firms and corrupt government. But many
were criminal gangs stealing crude, kidnapping oil workers and
fighting turf wars with little interest in changing the Delta.
ANGRY YOUTHS
Since the amnesty, violence has subsided and at first oil
theft dipped. But while former militant leaders sit in opulent
homes in the capital Abuja or enjoy lucrative government
contracts, their foot soldiers, bereft of such luxuries, are
reverting to old habits. And newcomers are joining in.
"Small scale bunkering and illegal refining is becoming more
decentralised and freelance because of turf left open by
militants," an oil security official in the Delta told Reuters.
Although the government allocated a portion of the budget to
regenerating the Niger Delta after the amnesty, many local
politicians have not delivered the promised jobs, roads, schools
and hospitals, and unemployment has not fallen.
"Don't talk to me about the amnesty. I get 25,000 naira, not
the 65,000 they promised. It was all a scam," said a large
figure sitting on the edge of a barge, who identified himself by
the nickname 'Killer'.
"If they had given me a job I wouldn't be doing this."
On the far side of the river bank, crude oil worth hundreds
of dollars every minute was being pumped into barges balanced
and shifted by six ex-militants, barking orders at each other,
nervously looking around to check for the JTF.
The destructive methods of the thieves have helped to
further ruin fishing habitats and contaminate water already
degraded by decades of oil production in the area.
Children wash in rivers filmed with shiny oil. There are no
roads to many villages, pushing food and fuel costs three times
higher than in wealthier urban regions.
The United National Environment Programme (UNEP) said it
would take 30 years and an initial $1 billion to clean up the
dangerous levels of pollution and environmental degradation in
Ogoniland, a small portion of the Delta.
The report found one community was drinking water
contaminated by deadly levels of benzene, which causes cancer.
Security sources believe without genuine regeneration,
criminals could return to war.
"Yeah, we got amnesty, but nothing changed. This is all we
have to do," one of the oil thieves said.
"If nothing changes we'll be back to the guns," another
said. "We'll kill the oil companies, the JTF, all of them."