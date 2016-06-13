By Tife Owolabi
YENAGOA, Nigeria, June 13 The Niger Delta
Avengers, a group that has claimed responsibility for a recent
spate of attacks on oil and gas facilities in Nigeria's oil hub,
on Monday rejected calls from former militants to join talks
with the government.
On Sunday, the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger
Delta (MEND) -- one of the largest militant groups until it
signed up for a government amnesty in 2009 -- urged the Avengers
to negotiate and halt attacks that have cut Nigeria's crude
output to a 20-year low.
The ex-militants said they had chosen a team of negotiators
to participate in the government initiative to start talks over
their demands for a greater share in oil wealth and a reduction
in pollution from oil spills in the impoverished Niger Delta.
Nigeria's government has moved army reinforcements into the
swampy Delta region in response but Western allies have said
that widespread poverty and oil spills there must be tackled to
defuse the militant problem.
Nigeria was long Africa's biggest oil producer until the
wave of attacks by the Avengers pushed it into second place,
behind Angola, in recent weeks.
MEND has said some of its former commanders and fighters
make up the Avengers, which has been denied by the group.
Security officials have also linked a MEND commander to the
Avengers, although he denies this.
"MEND is a phased out body," an Avengers representative told
Reuters in a text message, saying the group had been defunct
since participating in the amnesty scheme.
"It's just some political jargon ... to confuse the general
public," he said of MEND's intervention, before questioning the
ex-militant group's right to be involved in a committee aimed at
quelling the current insurgency.
The Avengers said they would not cooperate with government
when the idea of negotiations was first mooted last week.
(Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Mark Heinrich)