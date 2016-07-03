* Avengers had not claimed attacks in Delta since June 16
* Militants seek greater share of Nigeria's oil wealth
* Attacks pushed Nigerian oil production to 30-year low
By Tife Owolabi and Alexis Akwagyiram
YENAGOA, Nigeria July 3 The Niger Delta
Avengers, a militant group that has been carrying out attacks on
Nigerian oil facilities in the past few months, claimed
responsibility on Sunday for five new attacks in the southern
energy hub since Friday.
The group had previously not laid claim to any attacks in
the Niger Delta - the source of most of the OPEC member's oil -
since June 16.
Petroleum Ministry sources said in late June that a
month-long truce had been agreed with militants. But the
Avengers said they did not "remember" agreeing to a ceasefire.
Attacks in the Niger Delta have pushed Nigerian crude
production to 30-year lows, although the Nigerian National
Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said last week that output was
rising because of repairs and a fall-off in attacks.
In messages posted on Twitter in the early hours of Sunday,
the Avengers said they had attacked a pipeline connected to the
Warri refinery operated by NNPC on Friday night.
They added that they blew up two lines on Saturday night
close to Batan flow station in Delta state run by NPDC, a
subsidiary of NNPC.
The militants also said two Chevron facilities
close to Abiteye flow station, in Delta state, came under attack
early on Sunday.
Residents in some of those areas reported hearing blasts.
"All five operations" were carried out by an Avengers
"strike team", the group said.
Garba Deen Muhammad, a spokesman for state oil company NNPC,
whose managing director is the oil minister, confirmed that the
crude facilities identified by the Avengers had been attacked.
"Government will not be deterred in its efforts to find a
lasting solution to these attacks," he said.
Chevron spokeswoman Isabel Ordonez said that "as a matter of
long-standing policy," the company did not comment on "the
safety and security" of its personnel and operations.
The militants say they want a greater share of Nigeria's oil
wealth, which accounts for around 70 percent of national income,
to be passed on to communities in the impoverished region and
for areas blighted by oil spills to be cleaned up.
On Thursday, President Muhammadu Buhari hosted a group of
community leaders from the Delta and urged them to pacify people
in the restive region where anger is widespread.
Eric Omare, of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), which
represents the Delta's biggest ethnic group, said the
"resumption" of attacks was "worrisome", adding that the
government had failed to build on goodwill generated by the oil
minister's visit to the region in June.
"The federal government has not taken any practical step
towards resolving the issues," said Omare, adding that the IYC
urged the Avengers not to carry out further attacks in order to
"give room for constructive dialogue".
