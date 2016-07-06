July 6 Nigerian militant group the Niger Delta
Avengers denied responsibility for blowing up on Tuesday the
NNPC pipeline in Eleme, adding it was closing all its social
network accounts.
The group issued a statement on its website on Wednesday
saying that a fraudulent social media account had claimed the
attack on its behalf. (bit.ly/29oEShH)
It was reported on Tuesday that the group had blown up a
pipeline operated by the state oil company NNPC.
The group had also said on Tuesday that its only account on
microblogging website Twitter was under suspension and all other
accounts claiming to represent the group were imposters.
