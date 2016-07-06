(Adds quotes, details, background)
July 6 Nigerian militant group the Niger Delta
Avengers denied responsibility for blowing up the NNPC pipeline
in Eleme on Tuesday, adding it was closing all its social
network accounts.
The group issued a statement on its website on Wednesday
saying that a fraudulent social media account had claimed the
attack on its behalf, adding that it would use its website to
circulate its messages in the future. (bit.ly/29oEShH)
The Avengers said "any group that wants to do anything
should go about their activities without tagging us", adding,
"Instead do your activities and claim responsibility."
The insurgents, whose attacks on energy facilities in
Nigeria's southern Niger Delta in recent months have pushed the
country's oil production to 30-year lows, are splintered into
factions which each have their own list of demands.
The Avengers, who have claimed responsibility for the
majority of attacks, are the best known group.
It was reported on Tuesday that the Avengers had blown up a
pipeline operated by the state oil company NNPC.
The group also said on Tuesday that its only account on
microblogging website Twitter was under suspension and all other
accounts claiming to represent the group were imposters.
