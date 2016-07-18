YENAGOA, Nigeria, July 18 Militants in Nigeria
have attacked a crude oil pipeline on the outskirts of Warri, a
city in the Niger Delta, which is operated by a subsidiary of
the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), a community
leader said on Monday.
Two blasts were heard on the Pipelines and Product Marketing
Company (PPMC) line late on Sunday night, said Batan community
chairman Ogugu Dickson. A security source also said there had
been blasts.
NNPC could not immediately be reached for comment. No group
has claimed responsibility for the attack.
