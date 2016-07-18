* Niger Delta Avengers deny involvement in Warri pipeline
attack
* Delta attacks pushed oil production to 30-year lows in
spring
* Former militants call for ex-commander to enter talks
By Tife Owolabi
YENAGOA, Nigeria, July 18 Militants in Nigeria
have attacked a crude oil pipeline on the outskirts of Warri, a
city in the Niger Delta, which is operated by a subsidiary of
the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), a community
leader said on Monday.
Militants calling for a greater share of Nigeria's energy
wealth to go to the impoverished Delta area have attacked oil
and gas facilities in the southern region in the last few
months, briefly cutting the country's oil production to 30-year
lows.
Two blasts were heard on the Pipelines and Product Marketing
Company (PPMC) line on Sunday night, Batan community chairman
Ogugu Dickson said. A security source also said there had been
blasts in the town of Batan.
"This morning I and some PPMC workers, and security agents,
were at the site. All we could see was a huge bubble (of oil) on
the surface of the river," Dickson said. Oil facilities in Batan
have been hit in the last few months.
NNPC could not immediately be reached for comment.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The
Niger Delta Avengers (NDA), which has claimed responsibility for
most of the recent attacks that began in January, said it was
not behind the blasts.
"That's not NDA," the group said in an email to Reuters on
Monday.
TALKS TO HALT ATTACKS
Nigeria's youth minister Solomon Dalung said in a newspaper
interview and on his Twitter account, that he had met some of
NDA's members. But the NDA said this was not the case.
"Any meeting with Niger Delta Avengers that the
International communities are not part of to witness, we (Niger
Delta Avengers) will not be part of," the group said on its
website.
The government has said it is in talks with militants and
Delta community leaders in a bid to stop the attacks. In June,
it said a month-long ceasefire had been agreed, but the Avengers
said they did not agree to a truce.
The Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND),
a group of former militants, late on Sunday named a team it
wants to participate in talks with the government which included
one of its former commanders - Government Ekpemupolo, popularly
known as Tompolo - who is currently a fugitive.
The current wave of attacks began shortly after a warrant
was issued for Tompolo's arrest to face corruption charges. He
has denied the charges and also any involvement with those
behind the recent attacks.
MEND also said it would be counter-productive if the
government ignored such an individual who might be capable of
talking to the militants about a ceasefire and called for the
charges against him to be suspended.
A government source said that no formal request had been
received from MEND on the talks or on suspending the charges.
(Additional reporting by Felix Onuah and Alexis Akwagyiram;
Editing by Mark Potter and Jane Merriman)