YENAGOA Nigeria Nov 2 Militants in Nigeria's southern Niger Delta oil hub attacked a pipeline operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, the military and a witness said on Wednesday.

The Batan flow station, around Ekweregbene, was attacked, a military spokesman said, while Sheriff Mulade, a witness, said it had taken place at around 1200 GMT.

The flow station is located in a creek between the southern city of Warri and the Forcados oil terminal, which last week resumed crude exports following repairs after an attack. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Alexander Smith)