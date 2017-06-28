YENAGOA, Nigeria June 28 A militant group in
Nigeria's oil-rich southern Niger Delta on Wednesday withdrew
its threat to launch attacks on oil facilities from June 30.
The New Delta Avengers are apparently named in a nod to the
Niger Delta Avengers who last year crippled the OPEC member's
oil production. Crude oil sales account for two-thirds of
government revenue.
The attacks last year deepened a recession in Africa's
biggest economy that was largely caused by low oil prices. The
government has been holding peace talks with Niger Delta
communities to end the violence and there have been no major
attacks this year.
In early June, the New Delta Avengers - previously unheard
of - issued a statement saying they would fight for a greater
share of proceeds from crude oil sales to go to the impoverished
region.
But in an open letter the group withdrew its threat on
Wednesday. "NDA has decided to shelve our planned attack on
major oil facilities in the region from June 30, 2017," said the
group.
"We have decided to give peace a chance," it said, stating
that its decision was taken to help local community leader Edwin
Clark continue negotiations and achieve a peaceful resolution.
