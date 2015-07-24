LAGOS, July 24 Nigeria's Diamond Bank's first-half pre-tax profit fell by 11.6 percent to 14.19 billion naira ($71 million) compared with the same period last year, it said on Friday.

Gross earnings rose to 83.16 billion naira from 78.72 billion naira last year, the bank said in a statement, without giving a reason for the drop in profit.

($1 = 198.9800 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)