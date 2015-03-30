LAGOS, March 30 Nigeria's Diamond Bank 2014 pretax profit fell 12.4 percent to 28.1 billion naira ($141 million) from year ago, the mid-tier lender said on Monday.

Gross earnings grew 13 percent during the period to 161.13 billion naira, it said in a statement. The bank proposed a dividend of 0.10 naira per share, having paid none in 2013.

($1 = 199.00 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by James Macharia)