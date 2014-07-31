BRIEF-Invesco enters into definitive agreement to acquire source, provider of exchange-traded funds based in Europe
* Invesco Ltd - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire source, provider of exchange-traded funds (etfs) based in Europe
LAGOS, July 31 Nigeria's Diamond Bank said on Thursday its half year to June pre-tax profit dropped to 16.07 billion naira ($99.26 million), 8.4 percent lower than the 17.56 billion naira recorded in the same period last year.
Gross earnings however, rose to 78.72 billion naira from 70.05 billion naira last year. ($1 = 161.87 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)
SAO PAULO, April 27 Banco Bradesco SA beat first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as it cut loan-loss provisions by more than expected, offsetting large impairments in the value of financial securities and lackluster fee income performance.