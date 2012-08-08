LAGOS Aug 8 The private sector arm of the World Bank said on Wednesday it will lend $70 million to Nigeria's Diamond Bank to help it boost its capital base and finance lending to small and medium-sized businesses in Africa's second-biggest economy.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) said the funding would be in the form of a convertible debt.

"The investment provides a unique opportunity ... to support Diamond Bank's expansion into key economic sectors that have relatively low banking penetration," IFC's Marcos Brujis said in a statement.

Diamond Bank was not amongst the banks rescued in a 2009 bail out by the central bank to prevent a collapse of the overleveraged banking system. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)