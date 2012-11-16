LAGOS Nov 16 Nigerian lender Diamond Bank has
appointed HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank and
Renaissance Capital for its debut $300 million Eurobond issue
planned for the second quarter of next year, a bank executive
told Reuters on Friday.
Abdulrahman Yinusa, chief finance officer, said the lender
would aim for a seven-year maturity for the bond to qualify as
Tier 2 capital but that a decision on pricing and tenor will be
reached based on market conditions closer to the issue time.
Access Bank, a rival Nigerian lender, issued a debut $350
million five-year Eurobond in July at a yield of 7.25 percent.