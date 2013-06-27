* Diamond Bank ends roadshow with no bond deal yet
* Says pricing and tenor are subject to market conditions
* Will raise maximum of $550 mln in debt next month
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, June 27 Nigeria's Diamond Bank expects to
launch a $550 million bond next month and hopes for a 10-year
maturity, its chief finance officer said on Thursday, noting
that its roadshow ended without a deal yet.
The mid-tier lender ended a two-week investor
roadshow to Britain, Switzerland and the United States last
week, which was meant to update fund managers on the bank and
gauge appetite for the issue, CFO Abdulrahman Yinusa said.
"The issue as well as the pricing will happen some time in
July. We have only done the roadshow," Yinusa told Reuters,
adding that the bank wanted to raise a maximum of $550 million.
Several emerging market borrowers, including Nigeria itself,
have held roadshows in recent weeks, but the U.S. Federal
Reserve's talk of winding down its money-pumping programme has
kept new issues to a minimum.
Yinusa said the bank had met Goldman Sachs and
Fidelity fund managers, among other investors during the
roadshow. The roadshow was arranged by lead managers for the
bond, France's BNP Paribas and Afrexim Bank.
A banking source said two weeks ago that Diamond Bank wanted
to issue the bond at a yield of 6-8 percent, mirroring the 7
percent yield that rival lender Fidelity Bank
fetched on its $300 million Eurobond issue in
May.
Depending on the pricing and tenor, Diamond could settle for
an amount between $300 million and $550 million, Yinusa said,
noting that it will issue a minimum maturity of 7 years in order
for the bond to qualify as Tier II capital on its books.
In an investors' presentation prepared for the bond seen by
Reuters, it said the proposed 10-year bond will be callable
after 5 years and will be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange.
Diamond Bank, with a B credit rating and stable outlook from
Fitch, has said it intends to use the bond proceeds to fund
lending to the oil and gas, power and infrastructure sectors in
Africa's second biggest economy.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)