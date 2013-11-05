LAGOS Nov 5 Nigerian lender Diamond Bank
has suspended the launch of its seven-year $550
million bond due to pricing turbulence in the international debt
market, it said in a presentation seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
"Our efforts towards injection of Tier II capital have been
put on hold following the persisting pricing turbulence in the
international debt market," it said, ahead of a conference call
with analysts on Tuesday to discuss its nine-month results.
Diamond's bond was marketed by France's BNP Paribas
and Afrexim Bank as lead managers.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Tim Cocks and Keiron
Henderson)