LAGOS, April 2 Nigeria's Diamond Bank said on Wednesday it will seek shareholders' approval to raise additional capital up to $750 million or its naira equivalent at its general meeting on April 24.

In a notice to shareholders, the bank said a portion of the fresh capital will come from a rights issue to existing shareholders, witout saying how much. ($1 = 164.65 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)