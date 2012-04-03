(Adds share price movement, results)
LAGOS, April 3 Nigeria's Diamond Bank
said on Tuesday it will ask shareholders for their
approval to enter into merger talks with other banks and to
raise $200 million in bonds.
The mid-tier lender has been trying to expand after
state-owned rescue bank AMCON said it will privatise three
nationalised banks within 18 to 24 months.
It didn't provide details on timing for the debt issue but
said it will target strategic investors including the World
Bank's private sector lender, the International Finance Corp
.
It plans to seek approvals at the next meeting of
shareholders on April 30.
Shares in Diamond soared 4.62 percent to 2.49 naira at 1124
GMT, recouping losses sustained after the lender on Monday
posted pre-tax losses of 16.3 billion naira ($103 mln) for 2011
full year.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Oludare Mayowa and
Greg Mahlich)