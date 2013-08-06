LAGOS Aug 6 Nigeria's Diamond Bank said it expects to make a pretax profit of 35 billion naira ($219 mln) in 2013, up from 27.5 billion naira last year.

Chief Executive Alex Otti said the bank expects to make a 20 percent return on equity in 2013. He added that the lender was planning to conclude its $550 million eurobond, which has been held up due to turbulence in debt markets, by the end of the year.